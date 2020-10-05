BizTech Share

Global investors focus on President Trump's health | Money Talks

US equity markets are rising and falling with conflicting reports over US President Donald Trump's health. And the coronavirus outbreak in the White House is raising questions about the government's handling of the pandemic and the sustainability of efforts to revive the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Red Seifried joined us from Chicago. He's chief market strategist at Zaner Ag Hedge. #GlobalInvestors #DonaldTrump #Coronavirus