WTO projects less severe slump, but longer recovery period | Money Talks
The World Trade Organization says shipments will decline less than expected this year thanks to a surge in demand in June and July after lockdowns were lifted. Consumers are also spending less on services like travel due to border closures. That has led to more spending on goods like electronics. The WTO says trade will contract by 9.2 percent this year, less than its earlier estimate of 12.9 percent. It's also estimated the global economy will shrink by 4.8 percent in 2020, before recovering, with 5 percent growth forecast for next year. #WTO #GlobalGrowth #Trade
October 6, 2020
