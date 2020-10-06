POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indonesian workers protest against new labour law | Money Talks
Indonesian workers protest against new labour law | Money Talks
Thousands of Indonesians are protesting against a new law that the government says will boost foreign investments. President Joko Widodo wants to attract international companies that are looking to move out of China, so his government is making it easier to hire and fire workers. Jakarta is also relaxing environmental considerations for companies. But that's sparking outrage among workers and even some investors. For more on this, Adnan Rasool spoke to us from the city of Martin in Tennessee. He's an assistant professor of political science at the University of Tennessee. #Indonesia #LabourLaws #workerprotest
October 6, 2020
