US president's remarks stoke confusion over stimulus package | Money Talks
06:50
BizTech
Over the span of just a few hours, US President Donald Trump has called-off negotiations over a new coronavirus stimulus package, only to reverse course and urge lawmakers to approve funding for airlines and other ailing industries. The contradictory messages sent stocks on a wild ride and raised uncertainty over an already teetering economic recovery. Mobin Nasir reports. For more Christian Lawrence joined us from New York. He's Senior Market Strategist at Rabobank. #StimulusPackage #USeconomy #Coronavirus
October 7, 2020
