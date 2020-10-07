BizTech Share

US lawmakers recommend breaking up big tech firms | Money Talks

A US House of Representatives panel says the world's biggest tech companies have become a law unto themselves. The antitrust sub- committee says Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook should be restructured and their dominance in various markets closely scrutinised. The investigation has shown a bipartisan appetite for reform, but it may be a while before Big Tech is forced to change. For more we spoke Shawn DubBravac, president and CEO of the tech consultancy firm, Avrio Institute. He joins us from Washington. #TechFirms #USlawmakers #AntiTrustInvestigation