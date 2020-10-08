World Share

Syrian workers struggle to secure basic needs with low wages

The 10-year war in Syria has taken a huge toll on the economy. Since the US imposed sanctions in June, workers who rely on daily wages are feeling the economic crunch more than others. It's reached a point where no matter how many hours or how hard they work, the basics like food are beyond their reach. Obaida Hitto has this report.