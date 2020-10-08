POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syrian workers struggle to secure basic needs with low wages
The 10-year war in Syria has taken a huge toll on the economy. Since the US imposed sanctions in June, workers who rely on daily wages are feeling the economic crunch more than others. It's reached a point where no matter how many hours or how hard they work, the basics like food are beyond their reach. Obaida Hitto has this report. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #syrianews #syriaeconomy #syria
October 8, 2020
