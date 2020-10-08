POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE: Still credible?
Extraordinarily, in the light of history, Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler have all been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Since 1901 there have been many controversial people on the list - and this year there’ve been raised eyebrows at President Trump’s nomination. What real credibility does the award have? This is RT Guests: Fredrik Heffermehl Author of ‘The Nobel Peace Prize: What Nobel Really Wanted’ Henrik Urdal Director of Peace Research Institute Oslo David Swanson Executive Director of World Beyond War Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 8, 2020
