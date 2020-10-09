POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
American Remake of 'Utopia'​ | Remembering Eddie Van Halen | Galata Tower Reopens
25:11
World
American Remake of 'Utopia'​ | Remembering Eddie Van Halen | Galata Tower Reopens
On this episode of Showcase; American Remake of 'Utopia' 00:36 Skylar Ezell, Writer and Filmmaker 03:12 Remembering Eddie Van Halen 09:48 Centre Pompidou Faces a Closure 10:59 Francesco Proto, Senior Lecturer in Architecture​ 11:43 Galata Tower Reopens 18:15 Royal Opera House Selling a Hockney 20:20 The Forty-Year-Old Version 22:51 #CentrePompidou #EddieVanHalen #Istanbul
October 9, 2020
