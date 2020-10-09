POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is French President Emmanuel Macron Stigmatising Muslims?
Is French President Emmanuel Macron Stigmatising Muslims?
French President Emmanuel Macron says 'Islam is a religion that is in crisis today all over the world' and proposed a plan to tackle what he calls 'Islamic separatism' to protect the country's secular values. But critics say the proposal panders to the far-right and will only serve to stigmatise Muslims. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Macron's statement an 'open provocation beyond disrespect.' So, is Macron moving the French Republic towards a more confrontational approach when it comes to Islam? And what does this mean for the two countries, who share a growing list of disputes? Guests: Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Ahmet Uysal Director, ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies
October 9, 2020
