POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
First Black Muslim Festival launched
04:11
World
First Black Muslim Festival launched
The first Black Muslim Festival is a month-long event that began on October 2 and coincides with Black History Month in the UK. The festival features prominent Black Muslim voices from across the globe. According to its founder Na'ima Robert, "The whole goal of it is a celebration of the global Black Muslim history, heritage, experience and culture." TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #BlackMuslimFestival #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackLivesMatter
October 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?