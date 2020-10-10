POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to humanitarian ceasefire
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to humanitarian ceasefire
After weeks of fighting and attacks on civilians, a humanitarian ceasefire is now in effect in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to halt fighting this hour to exchange prisoners and the dead. The two sides have also agreed to start talks on the status of occupied Karabakh. As Liz Maddock reports, that's what's likely to determine whether a ceasefire will hold. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Ceasefire #NagornoKarabakh #Russia
October 10, 2020
