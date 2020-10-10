POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel's Weaponization of Water
Israel's Weaponization of Water
#Israel has controlled almost all the water west of the #Jordan river since 1967 and it's had dire consequences for Palestinians. #Palestinian farmers don't have access to enough water to feed their crops and Israel has demolished dozens of wells. This has left Palestinians heavily dependent on buying water from an Israeli state-owned company. So, where will this battle over water lead? Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 10, 2020
