France's 'anti-separatism' bill​
World
Muslims in France are worried by a law due to come into effect by the new year. President Emmanuel Macron says it’s aimed at what he calls ‘religious separatism’ and maintains some members of the Islamic community aren’t upholding the values of the French state. But critics believe the legislation directly targets Islam and may lead to a further rise in Islamophobia. TRT World correspondent Francis Collings reports from Paris. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #FranceMuslims #AntiSeparatismBill #Macron
October 12, 2020
