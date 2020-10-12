World Share

Study shows half of Covid-19 patients have organ damage

A major study has found that COVID-19 causes organ damage on 50% of patients. The research by diagnostic software company Perspectum and Oxford University Hospitals is based on scans performed on volunteers three months after they were diagnosed with the virus. Some patients had no symptoms and eight out of ten needed no hospital treatment. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill reports from Oxford. #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19CoverScan