World Share

The WFP Wins The Nobel Peace Prize​

The World Food Programme won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. But tragically the UN agency has only scratched the surface. Almost 700 million people worldwide don't have enough to eat and global poverty is rising amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, how much more does the World Food Programme need to do? And does it have the support and resources to do it?​ Guests: Abeer Etefa UN World Food Programme Senior Spokesperson Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant for the West Bank and Gaza Benedicte Giaever NORCAP Executive Director