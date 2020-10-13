Rwanda moves closer to sustainable goals with e-mobility | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rwanda is one of the few countries in the world that's winning the battle against COVID-19. It's reported fewer than five-thousand infections and only 29 deaths. Strict lockdowns have contained the spread of the disease, and that's allowed large parts of the economy to reopen. Even before the pandemic, Rwanda was positioning itself as Africa's capital for green living. It banned plastic bags more than a decade ago, launched the continent's first Green City project, and is now overhauling its transport system. As Sibel Karkus reports, the transition to eco-friendly travel is presenting a promising and under-explored opportunity for investors. #Rwanda #COVID19 #GreenLiving
October 13, 2020
