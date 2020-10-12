UK announces new coronavirus lockdown rules as cases rise | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new rules to try to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in England. These include the closure of public spaces like pubs and limits on the number of people at household gatherings. The extent of the restrictions will depend on the severity of outbreaks in different areas. The rules take effect on Wednesday. The city of Liverpool will be among the 50 towns and cities in England covered by the regulations, 44 of them are in the Northern part of the country. The restrictions in these places will depend on the level of risk. Areas in the top of the three tiers will see a ban in household gatherings, and the closure of pubs, bars and other leisure areas Johnson says financial support worth more than a billion dollars will be made available to businesses affected by the new rules. For more, we spoke to Peter Holmes. He's a fellow at the University of Sussex UK Trade Policy Observatory. He joins us from Brighton in the UK. #UKCoronavirus #ThreeTierAlarmSystem #Restrictions
October 12, 2020
