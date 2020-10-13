POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Beauty sector trends evolve as face masks become new normal | Money Talks
Beauty sector trends evolve as face masks become new normal | Money Talks
It's hard to believe that just a few months ago wearing protective face masks was not a common sight but as more cities like New York make them mandatory, it's changing the way Americans are using beauty products. The coronavirus lockdown had already hit the industry hard, with store closures driving down sales and people staying home lowering demand for cosmetic products. Even as stores have reopened, the pandemic is continuing to impact beauty trends, as Jade Barker reports. #BeautySector #MakeUp #FaceMasks
October 13, 2020
