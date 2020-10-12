World Share

Polls suggest tight race among Trump and Biden in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail less than two weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19. He's headed for Florida, a state crucial to his chances of winning a second term. Wisconsin is another battleground state he must win and here the talk has been of a surge in coronavirus infections. Polling here suggests it's too close to call. Andy Roesgen has more from southeast Wisconsin. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #wisconsin #trumpvsbiden #uselectionpolls