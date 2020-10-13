POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump holds first official rally since Covid-19 diagnosis
01:43
World
Trump holds first official rally since Covid-19 diagnosis
US President Donald Trump was back on the campaign trail in Florida. It's been less than two weeks since he reported he had the coronavirus. A White House doctor now says he's tested negative and is no longer contagious. And as Leone Lakhani reports, Trump seems eager to make up for lost time, with less than a month to go until the US election. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #Covid19 #FloridaRally
October 13, 2020
