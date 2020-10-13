October 13, 2020
01:38
Surrealism In Washington
Could US national security be compromised as President Trump takes steroids known to impact cognitive abilities? Inside America host Ghida Fakhry gives us her take. Watch here: https://youtu.be/bwBBrSqZa1M Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
