Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial | Money Talks

American pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant Johnson and Johnson has temporarily paused trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, after one of the 60-thousand participants contracted an unexplained illness. That could set back the availability of a vaccine just as coronavirus cases have begun surging again. Meanwhile, doubts are rising over our ability to gain natural immunity from the virus. #JohnsonandJohnson #COVID19 #VaccineTrail