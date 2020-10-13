POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial | Money Talks
05:58
BizTech
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial | Money Talks
American pharmaceutical and consumer goods giant Johnson and Johnson has temporarily paused trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, after one of the 60-thousand participants contracted an unexplained illness. That could set back the availability of a vaccine just as coronavirus cases have begun surging again. Meanwhile, doubts are rising over our ability to gain natural immunity from the virus. #JohnsonandJohnson #COVID19 #VaccineTrail
October 13, 2020
