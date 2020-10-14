World Share

ETHIOPIA DAM DISPUTE: How to solve it?

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is blocking the waters of the Blue Nile, despite no agreement between two downstream countries Egypt and Sudan over how to stop their supplies drying up. Guests: William Davidson Ethiopia Analyst at the International Crisis Group Yohannes Gedamu Lecturer of Political Science at the Georgia Gwinnett College Adel Darwish Author and Journalist Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.