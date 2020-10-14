World Share

Kyrgyz Political Upheaval

Kyrgyzstan is under a state of emergency and a leadership vacuum following disputed parliamentary elections that many say was rigged. Citizens of the Central Asian country are demanding an end to the corruption and cronyism that rule the day and for pro-Russia President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to step down. Kyrgyzstan remains in political deadlock after the president refused to approve the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as prime minister. So, will a planned re-run of the vote solve the problems that drove people onto the streets in the first place? Or end up being just another victory for the status quo? Guests Bruce Pannier Correspondent for Radio Free Europe Joanna Lillis Freelance Journalist Based in Central Asia Peter Leonard Central Asia Editor at Eurasianet