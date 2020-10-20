World Share

What Will It Take To End Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria?

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was formed to protect Nigerians, but it may have been doing the exact opposite. The notorious police squad is accused of murder, extortion and torture, and the Nigerian people have had enough. Mass protests have spread across the country demanding an end to police brutality. President Muhammadu Buhari gave in to demonstrators' initial demand and scrapped SARS. But many protesters say that's not enough and want those responsible to face justice. So, will the government implement real reforms within its police service? And what will it take to end the protests? Guests: Lami Apejoye Anti-SARS Protester Philip Idaewor Chairman of the Ruling All Progressives Congress UK Chapter Bulama Bukarti Human Rights Lawyer Who's Worked on Cases Against SARS