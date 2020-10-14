POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF: Inequality worsening in emerging world due to pandemic | Money Talks
07:14
BizTech
IMF: Inequality worsening in emerging world due to pandemic | Money Talks
The governments of the United States, Japan, the European Union and other advanced economies have spent trillions of dollars to counter the impact of COVID-19. The International Monetary Fund says this spending is bearing fruit and returning the global economy to growth faster than expected. But similar efforts by poorer countries are piling more debt onto them. That's worsening inequality and threatening to push millions of people into poverty. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more from Torek Farhadi in Geneva. He's a former economic advisor at the I-M-F, World Bank, and the United Nations. #IMF #Pandemic #StimulusPackages
October 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?