Parts of Europe tighten measures as coronavirus cases surge | Money Talks

07:16
Spain's Catalonia region is the latest area in Europe to reintroduce a partial lockdown as coronavirus cases surge again. The continent's leaders are desperately trying to slow the spread of the virus but they're not yet implementing full lockdowns that would bring their economies to a halt. Natasha Hussain reports. Bruno Verstraete is a partner and chief economist at asset management firm Lakefield Partners. He joins me now from Zurich.
October 14, 2020
