UK’s first hijab-wearing mayor, Rakhia Ismail, quits Labour Party over racism

UK's first hijab-wearing mayor, Rakhia Ismail, has quit the Labour Party over racism and is now suing the political party. In an exclusive interview with TRT World, she recounts how she was "shouted at, chased, targeted by members" of the Islington Council during her eight years of service. Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #RakhiaIsmail #LabourParty #LabourPartyIslamophobia