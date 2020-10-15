POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
REGN-COV2: The drug President Trump wants everyone to have
26:00
World
REGN-COV2: The drug President Trump wants everyone to have
During his three nights in hospital President Trump was given an experimental cocktail of antibodies called REGN-COV2. He was also given a steroid called dexamethasone, a course of the anti-viral drug remdesivir and a few other over-the-counter meds, but for the president the star of the show was definitely REGN-COV2 and he wants to make it available to ALL Americans. So what is REGN-COV2? And is it safe?
October 15, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?