Coronavirus: ‘Long COVID’ could be four syndromes affecting the body
05:56
World
Dr Derya Unutmaz, an immunologist at the Jackson Laboratory weighs in on researchers saying coronavirus patients who are still suffering debilitating symptoms after seven months may be experiencing a mixture of post-viral fatigue syndrome, post-intensive care syndrome, permanent organ damage and long-term COVID syndrome. #Coronavirus #'LongCOVID' #NationalInstituteforHealth Research
October 15, 2020
