IMF: Global GDP to shrink 4.4% this year | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the most severe global economic downturn since the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund forecasts global GDP will shrink by 4.4 percent this year and says the economic recovery will be drawn out. It's urging governments to continue taking steps to contain COVID-19, and provide government support to keep their economies ticking. Mobin Nasir reports. Richard Wolff is professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts and the founder of Democracy at Work. He says the disruption caused by the pandemic has exposed the limits of the capitalist system. #Coronavirus #GlobalGDP #Inequality