Thailand protests deepen economic uncertainty | Money Talks

Anti-government protesters in Thailand are defying a state of emergency decree banning mass gatherings. They have vowed to continue to fight until there is meaningful reform in the country. But as the political standoff continues, the country's economic woes are also worsening. Miranda Lin explains. Tim Forsyth is a professor of International Development at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Thailand specialist. He joins us now from London. Tim Forsyth is a professor of International Development at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Thailand specialist. He spoke to us from London. #Thailand #EconomicUncertainty #Protests