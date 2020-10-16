World Share

Azerbaijan Says Armenia Committing War Crimes by Targeting Civilians

Azerbaijan says Armenia continues to target civilian settlements in an act of war crimes and despite the a Russia-backed ceasefire to end the fighting over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. We discuss the latest in the fighting that threatens that has thrown the region into a crisis. Guests: Farid Shafiyev Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Idil Tuncer Kilavuz Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University