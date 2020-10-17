POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bolivians hope election will bring economic, political stability
Bolivians hope election will bring economic, political stability
Bolivians are heading to the polls, almost one year after former President Evo Morales was ousted. The leading contenders in Sunday's vote are leftist and former Economy Minister Luis Arce, and Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president. This long-awaited presidential election comes at a time of crisis as Bolivia is battling both the pandemic and social unrest. Monica Machicao is in La Paz and explains why the vote is crucial. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Bolivia #Economy #Elections
October 17, 2020
