Wildfires rage on Africa's tallest mountain in Tanzania
02:08
World
Wildfires rage on Africa's tallest mountain in Tanzania
Africa's tallest peak is on fire. Strong winds and dry weather are hampering efforts to bring blazes under control on Mount Kilimanjaro. As Yasin Eken reports, the fires have been raging for five days. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Wildfires #Kilimanjaro #Tanzania
October 17, 2020
