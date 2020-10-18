POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN arms embargo on Iran ends after a decade
01:50
World
UN arms embargo on Iran ends after a decade
Sunday marks the end of a more than a decade-old United Nations arms embargo on Iran. The expiry date was part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with Western powers. Tehran says it will now be allowed to freely buy and sell conventional weapons. But, the Trump administration has promised to punish any party who trades arms with Iran. Reza Hatami has this report from Tehran. Iran Plane Crash 👉 http://trt.world/137c 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/137s US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 #Iran #ArmsEmbargo #UN
October 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?