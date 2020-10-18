POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thai Airways find new ways to stay afloat amid outbreak
Thai Airways find new ways to stay afloat amid outbreak
Since the Covid-19 pandemic has clipped airlines's wings, many companies are coming up with novel ways to maintain customer loyalty. Thai Airways is selling flight simulator experiences to wannabe pilots, while others can opt for a meal in its flight-themed restaurant. Yasin Eken reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #ThaiAirways #Planes #Flights
October 18, 2020
