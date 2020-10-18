POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire reportedly violated within minutes of announcement
01:49
World
Ceasefire reportedly violated within minutes of announcement
Just hours after Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, both sides say it's been violated. The latest developments come a week after a Russia-brokered ceasefire fell apart as soon as it was signed. And a day after Armenia fired a missile into the centre of Azerbaijan's second largest city, Ganja. As Liz Maddock reports, funerals have begun for the 13 killed. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Armenia #Ceasefire #Azerbaijan
October 18, 2020
