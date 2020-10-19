New York comedy clubs fight to reopen as many face closure | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New York comedy clubs fight to reopen as many face closure
They say that laughter is the best medicine. But the comedy clubs of New York City haven't been able to dispense it when it's possibly needed most. They've been shut since March. Facing financial hardship, club owners, performers, and workers are now pushing to reopen, just as restaurants, museums, gyms, and bowling alleys have. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to one of NYC's famed comedy clubs to find out what action they're taking. #NEWYORK #ComedyClubs #CoronavirusRestrictions
October 19, 2020
