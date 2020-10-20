POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anti-Muslim rhetoric in the 2020 US presidential election
In response to Trump’s anti-immigrant discourse last week, Biden said: "My administration will look like America, Muslim Americans serving it at every level." But can Biden end anti-Muslim hatred in the US? TRT World discussed this with Dr Hatem Bazian and Florida DNC delegate Nadia Ahmad. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #MuslimVote #2020USPresidentialElection #Islamophobia
October 20, 2020
