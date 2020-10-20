POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese internet tycoons see fortunes surge amid pandemic
China is the only country to record positive economic growth in 2020, in spite of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has done so well, researchers say an average of five new Chinese billionaires were created every week in the last year. Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Tennessee, Adnan Rasool weighs in. #Chinasinternettycoons #COVID19 #JackMa
October 20, 2020
