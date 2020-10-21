October 21, 2020
02:02
02:02
More Videos
Syrian refugees revive bread-making tradition as prices soar | Money Talks
There are more than 2 million internally displaced refugees in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. The UN says people are struggling to survive in horrific conditions. The price of bread has risen by 22 percent in a month, and more than 30 percent of the bakeries in the area have closed. As Furkan Yagmur reports, one NGO has found a way to make up for a shortage of bread. #SyriaRefugees #BreadMaking #BreadPrices
More Videos