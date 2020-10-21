US to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terror list | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Donald Trump has announced he could soon remove Sudan from the US' list of states that support terrorism. It's been one of the key goals of Sudan's transitional government to get the country back into the international community -- and save its spiralling economy. Miranda Lin has more. Dr Yassir M. Alobaid is the General Manager of Sudanese Independent Center for Social & economic Studies and Consultancy. He spoke to us from the capital, Khartoum #Sudan #US #SponsorsOfTerrorList
October 21, 2020
