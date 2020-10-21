World Share

CODE RED: Is the US in a vulnerable position?

When does an enemy attack? - when you are at your weakest and most confused. And the outside world suspects that of the US right now. A country in the grip of a pandemic, a president who’s had Covid, and a vitriolic election. Is this really a dangerous moment for the US and its allies? Guests: Klaus Dodds Professor of Geopolitics Mara Oliva Associate Professor in US Foreign Policy Mark Kimmitt Retired US Army Brigadier General Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.