POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mesut Ozil says he's deeply disappointed with Arsenal
02:14
World
Mesut Ozil says he's deeply disappointed with Arsenal
Arsenal player Mesut Ozil says he is "deeply disappointed" after being left out of the team's 25-man Premier League squad. He says the team did not reciprocate his loyalty. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #MesutOzil #PremierLeague #MikelArteta
October 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?