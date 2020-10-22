UK chancellor announces new coronavirus support package | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has unveiled a new relief package for workers and businesses as more restrictions are imposed across parts of Britain to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus. It includes cash grants of up to 2-thousand 750 dollars for businesses in high-alert areas, doubling self-employed grants from 20 to 40-percent, and changes to the Job Support Scheme which replaces the furlough scheme at the end of this month. Employers will need to pay a minimum of 5-percent while the government pays just over 60-percent of employees' wages. Employees will only need to work a minimum of 20-percent of their contracted hours to qualify for the new scheme- compared to the original 33-percent. The UK is seeing a second wave of the virus, with more than 26-thousand cases recorded on Wednesday. #UK #Coronavirus #SupportPackage
October 22, 2020
