Tesla reports record third-quarter revenue of $8.8B | Money Talks

Electric carmaker Tesla has reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit as it ramps up deliveries of vehicles and cashes in on its environmentally friendly operations by selling carbon credits to competitors. The company plans to deliver a record number of cars in the fourth quarter, but could face challenges in gearing up production. For more on this, Chris Jones joins me live from London. He's chief analyst and vice president at technology market research provider, Canalys. #Tesla #ElectricCars #CarProduction