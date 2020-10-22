POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 dominates campaigns as voters head to the polls
02:30
World
Covid-19 dominates campaigns as voters head to the polls
Voters in the US are likely to have a variety of issues on their minds as they cast their ballots. But one topic appears to be dominating the 2020 contest -- the coronavirus pandemic. More than 215-thousand Americans have died from Covid-19, and new infections are rising daily as the winter weather sets in. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #coronavirusandelection #covid19andelection #coronavirusus
October 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?