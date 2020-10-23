BizTech Share

Goldman Sachs admits to role in 1MDB financial scandal | Money Talks

Goldman Sachs has admitted it broke US corruption laws and will pay nearly 3-billion- dollars to global regulators for its role in the looting of billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB state fund. The US Justice Department says the Wall Street giant has now accepted responsibility for bribing high-ranking foreign officials to obtain lucrative underwriting and other business relating to 1MDB. It's the latest penalty that Goldman has been ordered to pay over the scandal, which has embroiled the bank's former executives and Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak. Clare Rewcastle Brown is an investigative journalist and founder of the Sarawak Report, which first exposed the 1MDB scandal. She says despite record fines, Goldman Sachs' legal troubles are far from over. #1MDB #GoldmanSachs #Corruption