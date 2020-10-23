World Share

What Could a Trump or Biden Victory Mean for US-Turkey Relations?

America is set to vote between Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump on November 3 in what Democrats and Republicans alike are calling the most consequential election in generations. Turkey's relations with the Trump administration started off bumpy, but ultimately found some common ground. On the other hand, former vice president Biden has suggested he may take a harder line against Turkey but he's also expected to strengthen the NATO alliance. We delve into what a Trump or Biden victory could signify for relations between Ankara and Washington. Guests: Douglas Ollivant Senior Fellow at New America Foundation Ugur Yasin Asal Assistant Professor at Istanbul Ticaret University